'Don't have any idea why he said that. What harm have I caused Babar?': Amir strongly reacts to Afridi's 'text' claim

Controversy had erupted in the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League when the country's star pacer Mohammad Amir appeared to throw ball in the direction of Babar Azam during Karachi Kings' match against Peshawar Zalmi. Babar has been solid against Amir during the match, hitting a solid cover drive against the pacer in his very first over before producing a gorgeous flick in his second. Amir, unable to contain his frustration over being smashed for boundaries, threw the ball in direction of Babar when the latter played a defensive shot. Mohammad Amir had a tussle with Babar Azam during PSL 2023 which caused controversy on social media(File)

The incident sparked outrage on social media with fans criticising Amir's behaviour, and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also slammed the pacer. A day after the incident, Afridi, talking on a national television channel, revealed he ‘scolded’ Amir for his treatment of Babar.

“Whenever a player doesn't perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message or call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?” Afridi had said.

“If you want to play for Pakistan, you have to play alongside Babar only. Will you be able to look at him in the eye? Can you play under his captaincy? Focus on your performance, control your aggression, and go back home peacefully,” Afridi had further mentioned.

Over four months later, Amir has finally reacted on the incident and opened up on Afridi's remark; the pacer stated that he hadn't received any such text from the former Pakistan captain, revealing that Afridi only enquired about his fitness.

“I received his message but this wasn't it. He only praised my bowling and enquired about my injury. But the things like 'how will you face Babar'... this wasn't in his texts at all. What harm have I caused Babar? or vice-versa? I found it very weird. I don't know what he was thinking when he said that. I guess he speaks a little quickly so he might have mistakenly said that,” Amir told ARY News in an interview.

“Babar and I have a mutual understanding and respect. He never bad-mouthed me and same from my side as well. But public thinks we are enemies. It was never like that,” Amir said further.

