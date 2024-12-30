'Don't know where Rohit Sharma is mentally. No clue': Sourav Ganguly's concerning verdict on India captain's 'future'

India captain Rohit Sharma is struggling for runs in Test cricket. He has only managed a little above 150 runs in his last 14 Test innings. The 37-year-old has failed to get going in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and questions about his place in the XI are being raised. Sourav Ganguly says Rohit Sharma is not able to score runs in Tests

Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket President (BCCI), did not mince his words, saying Rohit is not able to score runs of late. However, he refused to comment about the Indian captain's future as he doesn't know where he is "mentally."

Since missing the Perth Test against Australia, Rohit has recorded scores of 3,6,10 and 3. In the Adelaide and Brisbane Tests, Rohit Sharma batted at No.6. However, a poor string of scores resulted in Rohit returning as an opener in Melbourne.

Even in the previous series against New Zealand, the right-handed batter failed to get going and got out cheaply.

"Rohit Sharma is not able to score runs. He played a loose shot in the first innings. There is a second innings here in Melbourne and two more innings in Sydney so he needs to play well. India will need Rohit to fire," Ganguly told TV9 Bangla.

'Don't know where he is mentally'

Sourav Ganguly also refrained from commenting on Rohit Sharma's future. Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar had said that Rohit might give up Tests if he fails to score in Melbourne and Sydney.

"I don't know where Rohit is mentally. It is very difficult to comment right now," said Ganguly.

Earlier, former Australia batter Mark Waugh said that if Rohit is not able to score runs in the crucial fourth innings of the Melbourne Test, then he should pass the captaincy baton to Jasprit Bumrah.

It is not just Rohit Sharma who is struggling for runs. Despite hitting a century in Perth, Virat Kohli has struggled for runs and has constantly gotten out, chasing wide deliveries bowled outside the off stump.

However, Ganguly reckons that Virat Kohli is not playing badly and is just getting out after getting set.

"Virat Kohli is not playing badly, but just getting out. He scored a century in Perth, was set in the first innings (Melbourne) and was playing nicely," said Ganguly.