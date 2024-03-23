'Don't think he practised this since last year': MS Dhoni's splendid act in CSK vs RCB last over amazes Manjrekar, Raina

In a display of vintage brilliance, former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni wowed fans with a spectacular under-arm throw during the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Dhoni's swift run-out of Anuj Rawat on the final ball of the first innings left the MA Chidambaram Stadium roaring in applause. MS Dhoni's run out to dismiss Anuj Rawat(IPL)

CSK, under new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, made a strong start as they defeated the RCB by six wickets in the opening match, thus also extending their winning streak against the side at home (currently at 8). After being asked to bowl first, CSK left their opponents in a precarious position at 78/5 before Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38) brought stability to the innings, taking the side to competitive 173/6.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It was on the final delivery of the innings when Dhoni showcased his brilliant reflexes – even at the age of 42 – as he executed the quick run out of Rawat as the RCB duo attempted to steal a quick run.

Watch:

Commenting on Dhoni's run out, on-air commentator Sanjay Manjrekar stated that the wicketkeeper-batter may not have practised the under-arm throw in the past year, but his muscle memory is so strong that it comes naturally to Dhoni.

“I don't think he would've practised this type of underarm throwing for over a year. It is so deep-rooted in his blood that he would rarely get it wrong. It's the calmness of the mind that makes him focus on the stumps,” Manjrekar said.

Former India star Suresh Raina, who was one of the pivotal members of the Chennai Super Kings side during his time in the IPL, also commended Dhoni in the post-match discussion on JioCinema.

“He has never missed it for many years. When he defends the total, he loses his gloves and throws overarm. The way he mentored Ruturaj, it is worth recognition,” said Raina.

RCB's poor record continues

The Royal Challengers haven't clinched a win at the Chepauk Stadium since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, underlying the consistent struggles they have faced at CSK's home stadium. On Friday, one of the biggest fears for the side came true when their bowling attack failed to step up; the spinners, particularly, had an off day with their leading spin bowler Karn Sharma bowling only two overs, conceding 24 runs for a wicket.