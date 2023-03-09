'Don't think Sri Lanka are....': Sanjay Manjrekar drops bold 'India already in final' remark amid 4th Test vs Australia

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes every box was ticked even before the start of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday. With an aim to enter the second successive final of the ICC World Test Championship, hosts India led by skipper Rohit Sharma are eyeing a series win over Australia in the 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with back-to-back wins over Australia, India suffered a 9-wicket defeat at the hands of Steve Smith and Co. in the 3rd Test at Indore. With the win, Australia have secured its berth for the final of the World Test Championship. Placed second on the World Test Championship points table, India can seal its spot with a win over Australia in the 4th Test at Ahmedabad.

Hosts India can also enter the summit clash with a draw only if Sri Lanka fail to whitewash New Zealand in the ongoing two-match Test series. Sharing his views amid the series decider of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium. former Indian cricketer Manjrekar claimed that Sri Lanka lack the ability to outclass New Zealand in the two-Test series.

"It's a great setting when people are there, every seat was taken. World Test Championship takes for India, on the verge of getting there. I think India will get there. I don't think Sri Lanka are capable of upsetting New Zealand," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

If hosts India suffer a defeat in the fourth Test, Rohit and Co. can only seal their spot if New Zealand end up avoiding a 2-0 series defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. "So I believe, India are already in the final. But, you still have to actually, you know, officially get there. So that tension was there. Plus the series hanging the way it has, Australia making that brilliant comeback in Indore and plus a figure like Narendra Modi at the ground. That buzz was there. Every box was ticked before the start of this Test," he added.

Talking about the series opener between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis played a gritty knock of 87 off 83 balls as the visitors posted 305-6 on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Hagley Oval. In the series decider between India and Australia, opener Usman Khawaja slammed a sublime century to help Australia score 255/4 in 90 overs on the opening day of the 4th Test at Ahmedabad.

