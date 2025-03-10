Menu Explore
‘Don’t want to give attention, woh meri zindagi se…': Akram's cracking response to Hafeez trashing PAK's 90s greats

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 10, 2025 07:22 PM IST

Wasim Akram responded to Mohammed Hafeez's comments about the 90s players of Pakistan. and the lack of ICC titles during that phase. 

While India enjoyed a Champions Trophy success with their four-wicket victory over New Zealand, the tournament hosts Pakistan had a torrid time as they finished bottom of their group and failed to qualify through to the semifinals.

Wasim Akram responded to Mohammed Hafeez's comments about Pakistan's players of the 1990s.
Wasim Akram responded to Mohammed Hafeez's comments about Pakistan's players of the 1990s.

Pakistan’s disappointing performance in their first ICC tournament at home since 1996 has caused an inquisition into the issues that lie within this team, which has failed to create an impact in tournament play regularly since their Champions Trophy win in 2017.

There have also been snipes and barbs traded back and forth between former players, with former captain Mohammed Hafeez’s comments regarding players from the 90s causing a flurry of responses.

The latest was legendary Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram, who let his thoughts be known while speaking on the Dressing Room show, and also refusing to engage with those discussions.

"I have lots to say about people who have been saying all this,” said Akram, in reference to Hafeez’s comments. “But I don't want to give them attention.”

Woh meri zindagi se nikal chuke hai, unke naam bhi nahi lena chahiye (These people have left my life, shouldn’t even utter their names)," added Akram.

‘They left nothing for Pakistan…’

Akram’s response comes on the back of his long-time seam partner Waqar Younis having posted on X with his combined stats alongside Wasim, and captioning it ‘90s ka londa’ (90s boys).

Hafeez, while speaking about the CT on PTV, had said "I am a huge fan of those who played in the 1990s, but when it comes to legacy, they left nothing for Pakistan.”

Hafeez argued that this generation’s lack of success led to a general apathy in Pakistan cricket for the years to follow.

“They didn't win an ICC event – they lost in 1996, 1999, and 2003. We reached one final and lost that badly. As stars, as players, they were the mega superstars,” explained Hafeez. “But then they couldn't inspire us by winning an ICC event.”

Pakistan’s double losses to New Zealand and India saw them knocked out of the tournament early, and a rained-out match against Bangladesh meant that the hosts ended their tournament on a flat note, and winless to boot.

Pakistan will be looking for some sort of rejuvenation within their white ball unit as they try to become contenders in upcoming tournaments.

