Dukes balls to be ‘taken away’ before IND vs ENG 4th Test as manufacturer buckles under pressure, agrees to inspection

The complaints and the not-so-favourable discussions around the Dukes ball refuse to die during the India vs England Test series. The pressure was so much that Dilip Jajodia, the owner of British Cricket Balls Ltd., the manufacturer of the Dukes cricket ball, was forced to take a U-turn on his earlier stance of not making any major changes to the ball. In an interview during the third India-England Test at Lord's, Jajodia told Hindustan Times that while they are keeping a tab on the criticism of their product, they don't think the ball can be made harder as it may result in "broken fingers" for the fielders. India's captain Shubman Gill, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj interact with an umpire over ball change on the first day of the Lord's Test(PTI)

A few days later, he was forced to change his stance. According to a BBC report, Jajodia is now ready to conduct a thorough review of the Dukes ball. which have come under fire for going soft and losing shape within 30 overs. He said every aspect of production will be re-examined, including raw materials and leather tanning processes.

“We will take it away, inspect and then start talking to the tanner, talking about all of the raw materials — everything,” Jajodia told the BBC. “Everything we do will be reviewed and then if we think some changes need to be made or tightened up, we will.”

Dilip Jajodia, owner of British Cricket Balls Ltd, which manufactures the Dukes cricket ball(PTI)

The issue came into focus during the Lord’s Test, where India captain Shubman Gill was visibly unhappy after the second new ball had to be replaced within the first hour of play on Day 2. India had taken three quick wickets with the original ball through Jasprit Bumrah, but struggled to make breakthroughs with the replacement, which seemed to lack the same hardness and movement.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad, a long-time critic of declining Dukes ball standards, also voiced concern. The repeated ball changes have not only affected the rhythm of the game but have also caused delays in match proceedings.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to collect as many used balls as possible and return them to the manufacturer by the end of the week to aid in the review.

The Dukes ball, which has been in production since 1760, is the official red ball used for Test matches in England. In India, matches are played with the SG ball, while Kookaburra is used in countries like Australia.

The current series has exposed some glaring inconsistencies in the Dukes ball, both in Test and County cricket. Though concerns have been raised in the past, this is one of the first instances where the manufacturer has committed to a full evaluation.

England currently lead the five-match series 2-1, with victories in London and Leeds, while India claimed the second Test at Edgbaston. The fourth Test begins in Manchester on July 23.