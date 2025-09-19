Dunith Wellalage joins Sri Lanka team a day after losing father to heart attack, available for Bangladesh match

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who flew back home from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after the sudden passing of his father, Suranga Wellalage, due to a heart attack on Thursday night, is set to join the squad on Saturday morning. Sri Lanka Cricket said Wellalage will be available for selection in their Super Four opener against Bangladesh. The Sri Lankan officials informed Dunith Wellalage of his father's death(@guluru_/X)

The 22-year-old, who featured in Sri Lanka’s Group B match against Afghanistan in Lahore on the same day, was informed of the tragic news only after the game concluded. Wellalage immediately left for Colombo on the earliest available flight.

"Dunith Wellalage, who returned home to pay his last respects to his late father, will rejoin the team tomorrow morning. He will travel to the UAE tonight accompanied by Team Manager Mahinda Halangode.

Sri Lanka will begin its Super Four stage campaign of the ongoing tournament tomorrow against Bangladesh in the UAE. Wellalage will be available for selection for the game," SL said in a statement.

Dunith Wellalage was informed by Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya about the tragic news after the match.

Wellalage, a promising left-arm spinner, played a key role in Sri Lanka’s six-wicket win over Afghanistan, claiming the wicket of opener Ibrahim Zadran in his four-over spell despite conceding 49 runs. It marked his fifth appearance in T20 Internationals.

The cricketing community has come together in support of the young cricketer during this difficult time. Former Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga expressed his condolences on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Suranga Wellalage, father of Dunith Wellalage. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Stay strong Dunith, the whole nation stands with you and your family in this difficult time."

Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi, who hit Wellalage for five sixes on Thursday, also extended his sympathies:

“Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong brother.”

As Sri Lanka gears up for a demanding Super Four stage, the thoughts of fans and players alike remain with Wellalage and his family.