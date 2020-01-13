e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Cricket / Dwayne Bravo makes return, named in T20I squad for Ireland series

Dwayne Bravo makes return, named in T20I squad for Ireland series

Bravo, a two-time ICC World T20 winner, last played at the international level against Pakistan in the UAE in September, 2016.

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
St. George's
File image of Dwayne Bravo
File image of Dwayne Bravo(Getty Images)
         

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who came out of international retirement in December last year, has been named in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Ireland. Bravo, a two-time ICC World T20 winner, last played at the international level against Pakistan in the UAE in September, 2016.

“Dwayne Bravo was recalled with the specific intention of bolstering our ‘death’ bowling which was identified as an area that really needs improving. His record in this department speaks for itself. He will also be able to act as a mentor to the other ‘death’ bowlers and lend his experience wherever needed,” Selector Roger Harper said.

The 36-year-old has played 270 matches for West Indies across all three formats. In T20Is he has made 66 appearances with an impressive record of 52 wickets and 1,142 runs.

Apart from Bravo, Windies have also recalled all-rounder Rovman Powell. “Rovman Powell is a genuine all-rounder who we believe can add impetus and up the strike rate at the back-end of the innings,” said Harper.

The 26-year-old Powell has played 34 ODIs and 23 T20Is since his debut in November 2016.

While Fabian Allen and Keemo Paul weren’t considered because of injury, Jason Holder has been rested for the series keeping his workload in mind.

The first match of the series will be played at the Grenada National Stadium on Wednesday.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams

tags
top news
After Mamata, Mayawati says no to today’s Opposition meet over CAA
After Mamata, Mayawati says no to today’s Opposition meet over CAA
Ahead of oppn meet over CAA, Chidambaram’s ‘only way out for PM’ suggestion
Ahead of oppn meet over CAA, Chidambaram’s ‘only way out for PM’ suggestion
Tihar conducts mock-hanging with new ropes, sandbags for Dec 16 convicts
Tihar conducts mock-hanging with new ropes, sandbags for Dec 16 convicts
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji outpaces Deepika’s Chhapaak in opening weekend BO
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji outpaces Deepika’s Chhapaak in opening weekend BO
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire
Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire
Samsung to launch a new foldable phone soon, and it’s not called Fold 2
Samsung to launch a new foldable phone soon, and it’s not called Fold 2
‘Leave the past behind’: JNU VC’s message amid violence, fee hike protests
‘Leave the past behind’: JNU VC’s message amid violence, fee hike protests
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news