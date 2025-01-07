ECB rejects calls for England to boycott Afghanistan match in 2025 Champions Trophy

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said that their men's team will not boycott their fixture against Afghanistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The statement comes in response to calls from a group of British politicians for England to boycott the match in protest against the ruling Taliban regime's effective outlawing of women's rights. England are due to face Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26 in their second match of the tournament. Afghanistan had famously beaten England by 69 runs in the 2023 World Cup(Getty Images)

England are already not playing any bilateral cricket with Afghanistan as a moral protest against the issue. The last ODI match between the two sides was in the 2023 World Cup where Afghanistan recorded a famous 69-run win over England. ECB chief executive Richard Gould has said that while its policy on bilaterals continues to be the same, it will be playing Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy as the tournament is an ICC event.

"The ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime," Gould wrote. "The ICC constitution mandates that all member nations are committed to the growth and development of women's cricket. In line with this commitment, the ECB has maintained its position of not scheduling any bilateral cricket matches against Afghanistan," he continued.

Gould called for the ICC to take a call on taking a moral stance against the plight of women in Afghanistan. "While there has not been a consensus on further international action within the ICC, the ECB will continue to actively advocate for such measures. A coordinated, ICC-wide approach would be significantly more impactful than unilateral actions by individual members.

‘Crucial to recognise the importance of cricket as a source of hope’

Gould also said that the ECB understands the importance of cricket for those suffering in Afghanistan and the displaced population and that a boycott might inadvertently support efforts to "suppress freedoms and isolate Afghan society”

"We acknowledge and respect the diverse perspectives on this global issue," Gould added. "It's crucial to recognise the importance of cricket as a source of hope and positivity for many Afghans, including those displaced from the country. The ECB is committed to finding a solution that upholds the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan while also considering the broader impact on the Afghan people.

"We will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the UK government, other stakeholders, the ICC, and other international cricket boards to explore all possible avenues for meaningful change."