‘Effortless, takes people down’: Jos Buttler describes India star

cricket

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 08:57 IST

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has praised Rohit Sharma for his effortless batting and for the way he takes the attack to the opposition. Buttler also spoke about how Rohit has the ability to settle down and score big hundreds which puts his side right on top in most games.

“Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player,” said Buttler during an Instagram live session on Rajasthan Royals page. “Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style.”

Buttler shared the dressing room with Rohit at Mumbai Indians in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

“One of the things I have seen with Rohit is that if he gets in, he scores big runs and really affects the game. He must have scored 4-5 hundreds in the World Cup last year,” he said.

Speaking about the short ball tactic, Buttler said that unlike the earlier years, the Indian players have become better players against it. He said Rohit smashes the short ball and then waits for the full balls which he belts down the ground.

“The effortless nature in which he can take players down; he is a really good player with the short ball as well.

“It’s not really the case now, but I think a few years ago people used to attack Indian players with the short ball but Rohit smashes them. Then you go fuller and he smashes them right down the ground.

“He has been fantastic for a long time and I just like the way he bats and the effortless nature in which he takes people down.”