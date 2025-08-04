'Ek ghanta zor lagayenge, uske baad…': Shubman Gill's war cry that triggered India's miraculous comeback against England

In sport, a timely war cry can reignite belief when hope seems lost. Shubman Gill’s fiery words — “Ek ghanta zor lagayenge…” — did just that, triggering a remarkable turnaround on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England. It not only brought India storming back into the contest but also opened the door for a stunning series-levelling win at The Oval. India's Shubman Gill reacts(Action Images via Reuters)

Chasing 374 — a target no team had successfully reached in 123 years of Test history at the venue — England found themselves faltering at 106 for three after the loss of stand-in captain Ollie Pope in the opening session on Day 4 under gloomy London skies.

However, Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105) turned the tide with a 195-run fourth-wicket stand that had England cruising towards a 3-1 series win with more than a day to spare. Even as Brook departed right before Tea, Root kept the momentum alive. Shortly after the start of the final session, he notched up a record 39th Test century, with England needing just 44 more runs to win and six wickets in hand.

It was then that Gill’s war cry was picked up on the stump mic, revealed later by broadcasters after early stumps were called. “Come on, boys. Ek ghanta aur zor lagayenge, uske baad sab mil ke aaraam karenge” (“Let’s give it our all for one more hour, then we’ll all rest together”), he said, rallying his bowlers.

What followed was instant magic.

Jacob Bethell, who never found rhythm during his 31-ball stay, played a rash shot in Krishna’s first over after Tea. Root fell in Krishna’s next, triggering a collapse that left England reeling at 337 for six.

The twin strikes post-Tea flipped the script, putting India firmly back in the contest and leaving England suddenly under pressure, staring at a dramatic defeat at The Oval.

Bad light and rain eventually interrupted India's rhythm during the final session, leaving England at 339 for six at stumps. The home team needs 35 runs to win with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton were batting at 2 and 0 respectively, while India need just four more wickets to win and square the series 2-2.

It is yet to be seen of Chris Woakes, who was ruled out of the match with a shoulder injury, walks out to bat. The broadcasters did show that he was dressed up to bat on Day 4.