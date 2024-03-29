'Emotional' Riyan Parag fights back tears after fiery knock vs DC, reveals he was bedridden, 'on painkillers' for 3 days

Rajasthan Royals' youngster Riyan Parag experienced a flood of emotions as he finally showcased his mettle with a game-changing knock against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 match in Jaipur on Thursday. Parag's remarkable unbeaten innings of 84 runs played a pivotal role in Rajasthan's recovery from a rough spot, as they transformed a sluggish start into a formidable total of 185/5 in their 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag reacts as he walks off the field at the end of the first innings of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals(AP)

Initially faltering at 58 for 3 halfway through their innings, the home side staged a remarkable turnaround, propelled by a crucial partnership between Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin, followed by valuable contributions from Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer.

Parag's innings stood out as he smashed 84 off just 45 deliveries, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed. His partnership with Ashwin provided the much-needed stability, while the late flourish from Jurel and Hetmyer bolstered Rajasthan's total.

Parag attributed his success to the guidance of mentor Kumar Sangakkara and Sanju Samson, who advised him to bat deep, and as he spoke about the innings, he fought back tears.

"[Being 26 at run a ball] Sanga and Sanju bhaiyya came in and told me to take it deep, knew I'd go big at the end if I did. For someone coming in, it's not easy but not as much for someone set. It's been tough, I am a bit emotional right now. But it's been a lot of work. Backed myself, practiced a lot, seeing the fruits of it now," Parag said in a mid-match interview with broadcasters.

The innings helped RR register their second win of the season, as the side emerged victorious by 12 runs.

Was on painkillers

During the post-match presentation, Parag, the player of the match, also revealed that he had been unwell for the past three days, relying on painkillers to recuperate in time for their crucial IPL match against DC.

"I have worked very hard, the last 3 days I was in bed, I was on painkillers, I just got up today and I'm very happy," said Parag.

Parag's performance also impressed his captain Sanju Samson.

"Riyan Parag has been a big name in the last few years. Wherever I go, people ask me about him. There is something very special he can give to Indian cricket," Samson said.