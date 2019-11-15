England 2005 Ashes star takes up new job as on-call fireman

cricket

Former England cricketer Geraint Jones has picked up a new career path altogether as he will soon start work as an on-call fireman in Kent. Jones was part of England team that won the blockbuster Ashes series of 2005 against Australia at home. Jones, who also doubles up as a teacher and cricket coach, will now take up this new role of a fireman.

“It’s just something that’s been there for a while. I looked into it when I was still playing but it couldn’t have worked out then,” Jones told Daily Mail. “Then I was driving by my fire station in Sandwich a few months ago. They had a banner up saying they were recruiting and it sparked that interest in me.”

“Last Friday I finished my training course and as of Wednesday night I’ll be available to go out “on the run”, as they call it.

“It will be a second job, so to speak,’ said Jones. ‘The school is my No 1 employment but I’ll be available to the service for 50 hours a week. When I get back from school I’ll be on call at the station from then until 5am,” he added.

Jones, who featured in 34 Tests and 51 ODIs for England, stated that it will be part-time job for him. Calling teaching as his primary job, Jones said he wanted to do something good for the community.

“I have no plans to give up teaching. I see my two jobs sitting together really well and giving me that enjoyment of being part of a firefighting team,” he said.

“I’ve got my beeper and I’m looking forward to doing some good in the community. The first time it goes off my heart will be racing for sure but I’m looking forward to it.”