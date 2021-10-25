England all-rounder Ben Stokes added to Ashes squad

England cricket team's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes has been added to England's Ashes squad ahead of their tour to Australia.

The Durham cricketer, who was nursing a finger injury and had taken an indefinite break from the sport to look after his mental health, has been given an all clear by his consultant and the ECB medical team.

ALSO READ| 'Cities, countries, broadcasters would queue up': Pietersen suggests idea as to how India can play Pakistan 'every year

“Stokes, who has been given the all-clear by his consultant and the ECB medical team to resume training following his second operation on a fractured left index finger, will depart with the Test specialists and the Lions on 4 November,” said ECB in a statement on their website.

“I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted,” said Stokes.

“I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I’m ready for Australia," Stokes told ECB

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles, added: "Following a very successful operation on his finger and several conversations over the last few weeks between Ben and I, our medical staff and his management team, Ben called me to say he was ready to return to cricket and was excited about the prospect of playing a significant role in the Ashes series."

ALSO READ| 'They not only beat them, but shredded them by ten wickets': Atherton calls India's loss to Pakistan a 'hammering'

"Time and time again, Ben has demonstrated how important he is to the England team and having him available for the Ashes series is excellent news for all of us and, in particular, Chris (Silverwood), Joe (Root) and the rest of the players," he added.

The Ashes will begin on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

(With agency inputs)