England could be one pacer short for rest of 5th Test as Chris Woakes injury sparks worst fears: ‘Will be surprised if…’

England's most enduring pace option in the ongoing Test series, Chris Woakes, appears set to miss the rest of the decisive fifth Test against India after sustaining a shoulder injury on Day 1 at The Oval. The 36-year-old tumbled awkwardly while attempting to save a boundary late on Thursday and was soon seen leaving the field, holding his left arm in a makeshift sling and wincing in pain.

The Warwickshire seamer has likely undergone a scan overnight, and an official update from the England camp is expected on Friday. However, early signs suggest a grim prognosis. “It doesn't look great,” fellow seamer Gus Atkinson told BBC.

“I will be surprised if he takes any part in the game.”

Atkinson further expressed the squad’s concern for their teammate, saying, “It's the last game of the series and when anyone gets injured it's a shame. We're hoping it's not too bad. Whatever it is, he will get full support from everyone."

Woakes remained at the ground after India ended the first day at 204/6, receiving medical attention and undergoing assessments from England’s support staff. His injury adds to an already depleted pace attack that has been battling a punishing schedule and a growing list of absentees.

Stokes, Archer absent from XI

Captain Ben Stokes, England’s top wicket-taker in the series, was ruled out of the final Test due to his own shoulder injury. Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer were rested for the final Test after their workload, with Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton left to do a majority of the heavy-lifting for the rest of the Test.

Woakes had been the only England fast bowler to feature in all five matches of the series. While his returns on generally flat surfaces in the first four Tests were modest (10 wickets), he did make a breakthrough on Day 1 at The Oval, bowling KL Rahul with a delivery that jagged back.

The timing of the injury could have wider implications for Woakes’ international future. With a less-than-impressive record away from home and age not on his side, this latest setback, if severe, could hamper his chances of making England’s Ashes squad later this year.