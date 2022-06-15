England docked WTC points despite unbelievable win vs New Zealand in 2nd Test. Here's why

England were docked World Test Championship points despite their unbelievable run-chase against New Zealand in the second Test match at Trent Bridge. The Ben Stokes-led side were found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate which led to a 40% fine on all players but more importantly cost them two WTC points, said ICC. Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after England were ruled to be two overs short of the target.

England, whose points tally rose to 42 after their incredible win, now sit at the 8th spot on the World Test Championship standings with only 40 points. Their point percentage also took a hit, which fell from 25 to 23.80.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. As a result, England have been penalised two World Test Championship points from their total tally.

Watch: 160 runs in 16 overs of a Test, Bairstow, Stokes rewrite record books

England players were also fined 40% of their match fee for the slow over rate, in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl in the allotted time.

England captain Ben Stokes plead guilty to the charges levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Martin Saggers, and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

England pulled off a chase for the ages thanks to a 92 ball 136-run knock from Jonny Bairstow and an unbeaten 75 off jjust 70 balls by captain Ben Stokes. The hosts needed 160 runs in the final session with 38 overs of play remaining. As it turned out, they knocked the target in just 16 overs as Bairstow and Stokes went berserk tumbling many records in their staggering partnership.

England's run rate was 10 in the final session of Test match - the most by an team in any session of a Test. All of Bairstow's seven sixes came in the fina session as New Zealand pacers Trent Boult and Matt Henry's bouncer tacticss came a cropper.

Stokes, at the other end, came down the track to the likes of Tim Southee on a number of occasions and did not let the experinced campaigner setttles into rhythm.

England are leading three-match series 2-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON