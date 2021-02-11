England pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test against India in Chennai
In what turns out to be a big blow for England, ace fast bowler Jofra Archer was on Thursday ruled out of the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday.
"Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow," said ECB in a statement.
"The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue," the statement further added.
The ECB, however, are confident that Archer will be back in the mix for the third Test, which is slated to be a day-night one in Ahmedabad.
"The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad," ECB said.
Archer had given England a good start in the first innings by picking up the important wickets of India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill early.
Archer's injury opens the door for England to field both James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the same XI, which has become rare in sub-continent conditions because of England's rotational policies.
England are certain to make two changes to their XI that beat India in the first Test by 227 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will be replaced by Ben Foakes and Archer in all probability will be replaced by the experienced Stuart Broad.
England meanwhile are expecting the pitch to turn early in the second Test.
Asked how did the pitch look, Foakes said on Thursday: "It's different to the last one. It's a different soil and darker soil. I think it might be quite low and slow. But I haven't had a lot of experience with wickets but that would be my guess."
