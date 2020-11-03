e-paper
England rest Archer, Stokes and Sam Curran for ODIs on tour of South Africa

The all-rounder, along with Archer and Sam Curran have featured heavily in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and England have decided to manage their workload and time spent in another bio-secure bubble.

cricket Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:25 IST
England's Jofra Archer celebrates with teammate Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon.
England have named the squads for their limited-overs tour of South Africa, with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran featuring in the Twenty20 group but rested for the one-day internationals.

Stokes missed the second half of the English summer programme to be with his father, Ged, who has brain cancer.

Captain Eoin Morgan, who is also playing in the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, will lead England in three T20s and three ODIs to be held without spectators from Nov. 27.

Jos Buttler was involved in 13 of Rajasthan Royals’ IPL fixtures but is picked in both squads.

Left-arm seamer Reece Topley was also named in both squads after making his international return against Ireland in August, four years on from his last England appearance.

Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone gets an opportunity as part of the 15-man ODI squad.

The team will travel to South Africa on Nov. 16, with games scheduled to be played at Cape Town’s Newlands and in nearby Paarl.

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves across both formats: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Tom Helm (Middlesex).

