e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / England set to host India in five tests in 2021

England set to host India in five tests in 2021

England were the first side to invite teams after the COVID-19 hiatus this year, with matches held in bio-secure bubbles without fans but the ECB hopes to have spectators return to stadiums with general sale tickets available in January.

cricket Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 16:21 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
File image of Lord’s/
File image of Lord’s/(File)
         

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a provisional home schedule for 2021 on Wednesday with a five-match test series against India set to headline the English summer. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are also penned in for limited overs matches between June and July before the first test against India on Aug. 4-8 at Trent Bridge. The final test is scheduled to be held in Manchester from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14.

England were the first side to invite teams after the COVID-19 hiatus this year, with matches held in bio-secure bubbles without fans but the ECB hopes to have spectators return to stadiums with general sale tickets available in January.

“Next year we’ve got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-test series against India as the centrepiece,” ECB CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement.

“While COVID means there’s still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country.”

The England women’s team also plans to host South Africa and New Zealand while the Visually Impaired team takes on Australia in a limited-overs series in August.

Provisional England men’s schedule

* England v Sri Lanka: Three one-day internationals (ODIs) from June 29

* England v Pakistan: Three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches from July 8

* England v India: Five test matches from Aug. 4

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Delhi: Only 50 people allowed at weddings, 200-limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
Delhi: Only 50 people allowed at weddings, 200-limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In