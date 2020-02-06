e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / England to join South Africa’s cancer cause by sporting pink kits

England to join South Africa’s cancer cause by sporting pink kits

It will be the ninth time that South Africa have played in their traditional home ‘Pink Day’ match, but the first time their opponents have also pledged their support to the charitable initiative by sporting similar kits.

cricket Updated: Feb 06, 2020 20:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Johannesburg
File image: England's Chris Woakes celebrates with Jonny Bairstow after taking the wicket of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks.
File image: England's Chris Woakes celebrates with Jonny Bairstow after taking the wicket of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks.(REUTERS)
         

England will join hosts South Africa in raising funds for breast cancer charities by wearing a limited edition pink kit when the two teams play each other in the third one-day international (ODI) in Johannesburg on Sunday. It will be the ninth time that South Africa have played in their traditional home ‘Pink Day’ match, but the first time their opponents have also pledged their support to the charitable initiative by sporting similar kits.

Also Read: MSK Prasad has his say on MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours

Funds raised from the ODI will go towards the Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

“We’ve been proud to supply South Africa with pink jerseys for the past four years and to have both teams stepping out in special jerseys for the first time will be a special moment,” kit supplier New Balance’s head of cricket Liam Burns said.

Fans will be also able to purchase the limited edition England kits from the England and Wales Cricket Board store, where it will be available from Friday.

Also Read: Jofra Archer ruled of IPL 2020 due to right elbow stress fracture

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI in Cape Town by seven wickets on Tuesday. The second ODI is on Friday in Durban.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news