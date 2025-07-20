England U19 vs India U19 2nd Youth Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND U19 vs ENG U19 live on TV and online

The Indian U19 team is all set to end their long tour of England with the final fixture - the second Youth Test of the two-game series. The red-ball contest was preceded by a five-match ODI series, where India won 3-2, following a breathtaking show from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who carried his sublime form from the IPL 2025 to notch up 355 runs in the series, comprising a century and a fifty. Then, in the opening game of the Test series, he smashed a 39-ball fifty in the second innings as India drew the match. The second and final game of the tour will begin on July 20 at the County Ground, Chelmsford. England U19 vs India U19 2nd Youth Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Squads:

India: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Vihaan Malhotra, Rahul Kumar, Kanishk Chouhan, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, RS Ambrish, Pranav Raghavendra, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Anmoljeet Singh, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Naman Pushpak, Yudhajit Guha, Deepesh Devendran

England: Hamza Shaikh, Ben Mayes, Rocky Flintoff, Archie Vaughan, Jaydn Denly, Aaryan Sawant, James Minto, Tazeem Ali, Sebastian Morgan, Thomas Rew, Alex Green, Jay Singh, Jack Home, AM French

Here are all the live streaming details for the 2nd Youth Test between England U19 and India U19

When will the 2nd Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 take place?

The 2nd Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 will begin on Saturday, July 20. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 take place?

The 2nd Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 will take place at the County Ground, Chelmsford.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd Youth Test between England U19 and India U19?

There will be no live TV broadcast for the 2nd Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd Youth Test between England U19 and India U19?

The 2nd Youth Test between England U19 and India U19 will be live-streamed on the ECB app and website.