England vs Australia, 5th Ashes Test, Day 5: Weather gods to spoil Stuart Broad’s farewell, rain expected in London

In what will be Stuart Broad's last appearance before retirement, England will be aiming to seal a win against Australia on Day 5 of their ongoing fifth Ashes Test match, at The Oval in London, on Monday. Earlier, Zak Crawley, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow played crucial knocks as England posted 395 in their second innings, setting a target of 384 runs. England vs Australia, 5th Ashes Test, Day 5: Rain is expected to play spoilsport at The Oval in London.(AFP)

The visitors showed great resilience and didn't lose any wickets in their second innings on Day 4, reaching 135/0 at Stumps. Aussie openers David Warner (58*) and Usman Khawaja (69*) remained unbeaten after bagging half-centuries and Australia need 249 runs to win in 98 overs on Day 5.

Despite the match being in a very exciting situation, rain played spoilsport on Day 4, which saw an early stumps. But fans are lucky on Monday as the weather report seems to be positive. According to the Met Office, Day 5 will start dry, but then there could be a possibility of rain during the afternoon. Meanwhile, Accuweather has predicted that the first session will be dry, and there could be rain throughout the day.

According to weather.com, rain is expected to begin from 1:00 PM local time, and could continue till 5:00 PM local time. Other than being dry, it is also predicted to be cloudy. Also, the temperature is expected to be between 19 degrees-23 degrees Celsius.

If the weather turns out to be as predicted, a draw could be the likely outcome. Australia lead 2-1 in the ongoing Ashes series.

Broad announced his retirement from international cricket after the final session on Day 3 of the ongoing fixture in London. He is the second pacer and fourth bowler overall to cross 600 wickets in Test cricket, and he will be ending his career as the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket of all time, behind James Anderson.

Announcing his retirement, Broad said, "Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride. A huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England batch as much as I have. I am loving cricket as much as I ever had, it has been such a wonderful series to be a part of and I have always wanted to finish on the top. This series feels like one of the most enjoyable entertainment I've been a part of."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON