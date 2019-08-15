England vs Australia Ashes 2019 Live score, 2nd Test Day 2 at Lord’s

cricket

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:39 IST

Day 1 Round-up: Jofra Archer received his England Test cap but was still to make his debut as rain saw the first day of Wednesday’s second Ashes match against Australia abandoned without a ball bowled at a soaking wet Lord’s. Chris Jordan, a Sussex team-mate, presented Archer with the cap in England’s pre-match huddle ahead of toss. With rain still lashing an increasingly gloomy ‘home of cricket’, umpires Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney finally abandoned play for the day after tea. Ashes-holders Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston. It is 18 years since Australia last won an Ashes series in England. In 17 of the last 19 Ashes campaigns, the team that has led 1-0 has won the series. The exceptions were in 1997 when Australia lost at Edgbaston, but won the six-match series 3-2 and 2005 when England lost at Lord’s but won the series 2-1.

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 14:59 IST