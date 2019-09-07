England vs Australia Ashes 2019, 4th Test Match Day 4 at Old Trafford: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:22 IST

Day 3 Round-up: Josh Hazlewood strengthened Australia’s grip on the fourth Test at Old Trafford with a trio of England wickets late on third day. England were 200-5 when bad light ended play shortly before the scheduled close, still 297 behind Australia’s imposing 497-8 declared built on star batsman Steve Smith’s commanding double century. Fast bowler Hazlewood has so far taken 4-48 in 20 overs, with England now needing a further 98 runs just to avoid the follow-on. Ben Stokes, whose unbeaten century took England to a stunning one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley, was seven not out and Jonny Bairstow two not out.

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 15:22 IST