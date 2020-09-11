England vs Australia: Eoin Morgan is the most dangerous left-handed batsman Australia have ever faced

cricket

Eoin Morgan has been in tremendous form for England for as long as the mind can recall. He continued as England’s limited-overs captain after the disastrous 2015 Cricket World Cup but turned the fortunes around, which culminated into the team winning its maiden World Cup title last year. Besides captaincy, Morgan has scored a plethora of runs en route to becoming England’s all-time leading run-scorer and most capped player in ODIs.

On Friday, Morgan will lead his team against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series in Manchester, and a closer look at stats suggests the England captain could be a major threat for Aaron Finch and his team.

Eoin Morgan has been in red-hot form against Australia in ODIs

Morgan has an impressive record against Australia in ODIs. He has scored 1864 runs against Australia from 54 ODIs, which is the sixth-most by any left-handed batsmen against an opponent. In fact, Morgan is the most dangerous left-hander Australia has ever faced. His run tally against Australia is most by any left-handed batsmen in history, even more than Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakkara, Stephen Fleming, and Gary Kirsten. Morgan has three centuries and 13 fifties against the four-time Australia champions.

Another interesting record will be equalled when England and Australia step on to the field to play the opening ODI. For the first time in almost 40 years, three back to back ODIs of a bilateral series will be played at the same venue between the two teams. The last time it happened was in 1979-80 when all matches were played at Melbourne.

Another statistic that will bother the Australian team is their record since the 2019 Cricket World Cup. They have won only two ODI matches out seven since the tournament and have the third-worst win percentage among the 14 teams that have played five or more matches since the World Cup.