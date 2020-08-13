England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Can Pakistan bounce back?

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd test, Day 1: England triumphed in Manchester in the first Test against Pakistan despite an insipid start to the game. Pakistan were all over England by the end of the first innings, taking a massive 107-run lead. But a batting collapse, and heroic innings from Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler led to Pakistan’s demise and England took a 1-0 lead in the three match series. But for the 2nd Test, England have some problems with Ben Stokes out for 2 matches and James Anderson going through bad form. Pakistan have to win the Test if they want have any chance to win the series.

14:48 hrs IST Will Anderson play? James Anderson is on the verge of completing a huge milestone. Anderson is 10 wickets away from becoming the only fast bowler in history to claim 600 Test wickets, and overall, only the fourth to the landmark. But the question is will he play at Southampton?





14:42 hrs IST Pitch update It is hot and humid in Southampton. But there is a little bit of greenery on the pitch, something that will bring a smile on a pacer’s face.





14:35 hrs IST Weather update There is a thunderstorm expected in England but Southampton might stay clear atleast on Thursday.



