England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Can Pakistan bounce back?

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd test, Day 1: Follow updates of England vs Pakistan 2nd test Day 1 in Southampton.
14:48 hrs IST
Will Anderson play?
14:42 hrs IST
Pitch update
14:35 hrs IST
Weather update
14:30 hrs IST
England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd test, Day 1: England triumphed in Manchester in the first Test against Pakistan despite an insipid start to the game. Pakistan were all over England by the end of the first innings, taking a massive 107-run lead. But a batting collapse, and heroic innings from Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler led to Pakistan’s demise and England took a 1-0 lead in the three match series. But for the 2nd Test, England have some problems with Ben Stokes out for 2 matches and James Anderson going through bad form. Pakistan have to win the Test if they want have any chance to win the series.
James Anderson is on the verge of completing a huge milestone. Anderson is 10 wickets away from becoming the only fast bowler in history to claim 600 Test wickets, and overall, only the fourth to the landmark. But the question is will he play at Southampton?
It is hot and humid in Southampton. But there is a little bit of greenery on the pitch, something that will bring a smile on a pacer’s face.
There is a thunderstorm expected in England but Southampton might stay clear atleast on Thursday.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match at Rose Bowl in Southampton.