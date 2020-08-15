e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / England vs Pakistan: Umpire Richard Kettleborough spoken to by ACU officials over smartwatch

England vs Pakistan: Umpire Richard Kettleborough spoken to by ACU officials over smartwatch

Kettleborough was seen wearing the watch during the first session of Day 1. The umpire immediately took off his watch upon realising his error and did not wear it in the post lunch session. He reportedly informed the ACU, which considered the incident a minor violation of the regulations.

cricket Updated: Aug 15, 2020 11:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Umpire Richard Kettleborough, right, talks to England's captain Joe Root as they leave the field after rain stopped play on the first day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Umpire Richard Kettleborough, right, talks to England's captain Joe Root as they leave the field after rain stopped play on the first day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
         

England’s Richard Kettleborough, one of the on-field umpires in the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, has been spoken to by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) after wearing a smartwatch.

Kettleborough was seen wearing the watch during the first session of Day 1. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the umpire immediately took off his watch upon realising his error and did not wear it in the post lunch session. He reportedly informed the ACU, which considered the incident a minor violation of the regulations.

They then spoke to the umpire and reminded him of his obligations under the Player and Match Officials Area Regulations (PMOA). The ACU, however, are likely to escalate the matter.

In order to combat corruption in the game, players and officials are obliged to hand over their phones and any other transmitting devices to anti-corruption officials ahead of the start of play.

Earlier, Pakistan’s players were spoken to by officials as some of them took the field wearing smartwatches during the Lord’s Test of 2018.

Earlier this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had tightened its anti-corruption guidelines by banning players from wearing smartwatches on the field of play in all fixtures.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
India’s Covid-19 tally over 2.52 million, recoveries cross 1.8 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 2.52 million, recoveries cross 1.8 million
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputHappy Independence Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In