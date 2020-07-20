cricket

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 17:25 IST

Stuart Broad has had an immediate impact after making a comeback in the England playing XI for the second Test match against West Indies in Manchester. The medium pacer picked up three wickets int he first innings to help England take a sizeable lead.

Apart from sending back the set Shamarh Brooks, Broad also accounted for the dangerous duo of Jermaine Blackwood and Shane Dowrich, both of whom had made decisive contributions with the bat for the Windies in the first Test.

The 34-year old pacer is the second most successful English bowler ever, behind long time new ball partner, James Anderson, who is the most successful paceman in Test history. England are currently rotating their pacers as they look to increase the longevity of Anderson and Broad, who have both been excellent match winners for the team.

But Broad was not happy on not getting picked for the first Test. He has said that he would like to achieve what 38-year-old Anderson has and often gets bracketed in an older age group.

“Why not try to emulate what Jimmy has done, play until his age and have that sort of success? I’m hungry. My fitness record is good. If I have that as a goal, when I set goals in my mind it makes me very hungry to achieve them,” Broad was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Broad is 99 wickets behind Anderson’s 587 Test scalps.

He said, “Sometimes I get put into an older category than I am.” “Jimmy has taken those wickets since turning my age. Why can’t I do the same?” Dropped for the series-opener, Broad had minced no word in criticising the decision. “It’s great to be back in the side. That opportunity was always going to come, but you have the natural disappointment if you’re not playing.”