England women’s cricket team beats India A by 6 wickets in warm-up match

England women notched up their second successive win as they comprehensively thrashed India A by six wickets in a warm-up T20 game here today.

The visitors, who had defeated India A by 45 runs in the first practice match yesterday, continued their winning streak at the Brabourbe Stadium.

After restricting India A to a paltry 85 for nine, the England women overhauled the target and went on to post 210 for four on the board as they batted for the entire 20 overs.

It was left-arm medium pacer Katie George, who wrecked havoc on the hosts after they choose to bat, as she returned exceptional figures of 4 for 6.

Her scalps included D Hemalatha (9), H B Deol (0), Monikha Das (0) and Radha Yadav (3).

George was superbly aided by skipper Danielle Wyatt (2-7), Natalie Sciver (1-5), Danielle Hazell (1-10) and Alice Davidson Richards (1-14).

For the India A side, Vanitha V R (40 in 51 balls) showed some resistance, but she did not get support at the other end.

While chasing, England batswomen made a mockery of a listless India A attack with Sciver (54 retired out) hitting a fine half-century.

Skipper Wyatt (46 retired out), Tamsin Beaumont (31), wicketkeeper Amy Jones (21), Alice Davidson Richards (26 not out) and Jennifer Gun (16 not out) got much needed batting practise ahead of the three-nation T20 series, which begins Thursday at the same venue.

Besides England, India and Australia are the other two nations competing in the Tri-Series.

Brief Scores: India A 85/9 (Vanitha VR 40, Katie George 4-6) lost to England Women 210/4 (Natalie Sciver 54, Shannti Kumari 2-34) by six wickets.