English great rejects midnight curfew idea after drinking allegations during Ashes: ‘There isn’t a drinking culture'

Stuart Broad has defended England’s players against accusation of a “drinking culture” after their 1-4 Ashes defeat in Australia, insisting the squad “do not have a drinking problem.” Stuart Broad talks with England's Joe Root during the presentation ceremony at the end of the fifth Ashes Test. (AFP)

With scrutiny rising in recent weeks over off-field behaviour, the former fast bowler said the issue was about preventing teammates from drifting into risky situations, not imposing blanket restrictions.

England’s loss to Australia was accompanied by images and reports of players drinking during a break in Noosa, fuelling criticism that the group’s standards had slipped. The debate intensified after reports that white-ball captain Harry Brook was fined £ 30,000 for an altercation with a bar bouncer on England’s New Zealand tour before the Ashes, though he kept the captaincy.

Speaking on his For the Love of Cricket podcast, Broad argues that strong team culture is measured by how well players look after each other.

“They’ve just had a couple of guys who have made mistakes and that’s got into the media. I think it’s up to your teammates to get you out of those situations, and that’s when your culture’s really strong. Ben Duckett isn’t left alone, no idea where his hotel is. Harry Brook doesn’t get himself in a situation with a bouncer, because they’re not allowed anywhere near the situation. So I think that’s the thing that will disappoint Brendon McCullum,” Broad said.

Stuart Broad also rejected the idea that England needed to bring in a strict midnight curfew, suggesting accountability should come from within the group rather than through hard rules.

"I really didn't like having a 12 o'clock curfew, because I just didn't feel like you should need it. As long as you have people around you to get yourself home at a suitable hour, having the teammates around to go, your time's up.

I look at this England team, they are not drinking. I’ve seen loads of things about a drinking culture and we that in 2021-2022 when we left Australia. Crawley, Pope, and in recent times Stokes and Root - they’re not really drinkers, are they? They’re not party animals and going out tearing it to shreds. There isn’t a drinking culture. I’ll hang my hat on that, if I’m honest, knowing the boys as well as I do. But it is making sure the boys don’t get in trouble when situations arise,” he added.

England’s next steps, Broad suggested, are less about policing nights out and more about tightening the guardrails around young players on tour, ensuring moments of release don’t become headlines that distract from performance.