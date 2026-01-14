When it goes messy, KL Rahul stands up: Century in Rajkot strengthens profile of India's new crisis man

There are innings that win matches, and then there are innings that rescue narratives. KL Rahul’s century today belonged to the second category — the kind that doesn’t just add runs to the scoreboard, it drags an innings back from the edge and then dares the opposition to chase a number that shouldn’t have been possible from the situation India were in. KL Rahul acknowledges fans as he walks off the field after the first innings during the second ODI. (PTI)

This wasn’t the clean comfort of a top-order platform. This was a middle-order rescue mission, launched when the innings was beginning to wobble and the game’s momentum was quietly moving away from India.

The Moment India Needed Someone To Stop The Slide India’s top order promised familiarity and delivered anxiety. The early flow suggested they could set something dominant, but the innings ran into a familiar modern ODI problem: when the new ball stops skidding and the pitch begins to ask questions, wickets tend to come in clusters. India were still alive at 99/2 in 16.5 overs, but what followed was the kind of period that turns a good start into a salvage job.

The pressure point was clear. India lost key wickets quickly and were 118/4 in the 23.3rd over. That’s not just “a couple of wickets down”; that is the phase where an ODI innings can split into two different stories — either a slow retreat to 240-ish, or a rebuild that keeps 280-plus in play.

Rahul held the innings from there, at 118/4, with the innings needing both stabilization and ambition. And he delivered both, in that exact order, which is what elite ODI batting looks like in the modern middle overs.

The Rahul Blueprint: Absorb First, Then Detonate KL Rahul’s hundred was not a one-speed dash. It was a carefully staged innings that shifted gears without losing shape.

He reached his fifty off 52 balls — controlled, composed, and built on picking the right match-ups rather than forcing shots against the field. But the real story is what happened after he had secured the innings. Rahul’s century came off 87 balls, and by then his intent had changed from “hold” to “hurt.”

He finished unbeaten on 112 off 92 balls, striking at 121.73 — a number that matters because it came after he entered during collapse conditions, not during comfort. And the innings wasn’t just impactful; it was dominant. After Rahul arrived, India went from 118/4 to 284/7 — 166 runs added in that stretch. Rahul essentially carried the bulk of the scoring load while also playing the role of the innings’ anchor.

Even as a share of India’s total, 112 out of 284 is a massive 39.4%. In a 50-over innings with seven wickets down, that is a batter not just participating — that is a batter controlling the narrative.

Partnerships That Quietly Built A Big Total A rescue innings is never just about individual brilliance; it’s about using partnerships to reset the match’s rhythm. Rahul’s key stands did exactly that.

The fifth-wicket partnership took India from 118/4 to 191/5, a 73-run rebuild that restored shape to the innings. After that came the sixth-wicket partnership, pushing India from 191/5 to 248/6, adding another 57 runs. By the time India lost the sixth wicket, the innings had moved from “damage control” to “respectable total” and then to “defendable pressure.”

And then Rahul stayed to finish — turning what could have been a 260-ish scrape into 284/7, the kind of total that forces the chasing side to keep scoring without breathing.

Also Read: IND vs NZ Live Score: Prasidh Krishna makes pressure count, India pick second wicket in defence of 285 The Bigger Pattern: Finisher One Day, Firefighter The Next The most compelling part of Rahul’s current ODI arc is that this wasn’t an isolated moment. It feels like a role emerging in real time.

Just a few days ago, in the first ODI of the same series, India were deep in chase-mode tension at 239/5 while hunting down 301. Rahul wasn’t making headlines with a big score that day, but he was doing something equally valuable: closing the game. He finished unbeaten on 29 off 21 balls and stitched the late partnerships that took India over the line.

Put the two games together and the picture sharpens. Rahul is no longer just a batter who plays beautifully when things go right. He is increasingly becoming the man India look towards when things go wrong — the stabilizer when the innings is slipping and the closer when the chase gets tight.

That dual skill set is rare in ODI cricket. Many batters can start quickly. Some can finish. Fewer can walk in during a collapse and still end with a strike-rate that changes the match.

A Middle-Order Identity That Suits Modern ODI Cricket Rahul’s ODI centuries across his career reflect a journey — from earlier innings that often came in top-order roles to more recent hundreds that carry a distinct middle-order stamp. The modern ODI game demands adaptability: absorb in the middle overs, win match-ups against spin, and still have the range to take down pace at the death.

Today’s innings was that template in full. Rahul didn’t chase aesthetic shots. He chased the correct decisions. He took the innings to a point where India could fight. And then he took it to a point where India could control.

That’s what crisis players do. They don’t just survive trouble — they turn it into leverage.

Why This Century Feels Like A Statement Rahul’s 112* isn’t merely a hundred in the scorebook; it’s evidence of a role India have been searching for. In a top order that can dazzle but can also wobble, India need someone who can absorb panic and convert it into structure. They need someone who can protect the innings without killing its scoring potential.

Today, Rahul did both. He arrived during trouble. He stayed through it. And he left India with a total that looked improbable from the moment he walked in.

India may have plenty of stars. But in ODI cricket, teams win tournaments with players who know how to fix broken situations. Right now, KL Rahul is building a strong case that he’s India’s most reliable repairman — the new crisis man, and possibly the most valuable role in this side.