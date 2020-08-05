e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Eoin Morgan breaks MS Dhoni’s world record in less than half number of matches

Eoin Morgan breaks MS Dhoni’s world record in less than half number of matches

England vs Ireland: Morgan, who has 328 international sixes to his name, went past Dhoni’s tally of most sixes as a captain when he hit his 212th six in the 3rd ODI against Ireland

cricket Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century
England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century(REUTERS)
         

England captain Eoin Morgan broke India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni’s long-standing international record for most sixes as a captain on Tuesday during the third ODI against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Morgan, who has 328 international sixes to his name, went past Dhoni’s tally of most sixes as a captain when he hit his 212th six.

Dhoni has 211 sixes as captain in 332 matches. Morgan, on the other hand, reached 212 sixes in less than half number of matches (163).

Dhoni, however, is still ahead of Morgan in terms career sixes in all three formats combined. Dhoni has 359 sixex, compared to Morgan’s 328.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE - ‘Even presidents and prime ministers talk about Dhoni’

Australia captain Ricky Ponting is third on the list with 171 sixes as captain followed by New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum who has 170.

 

Morgan on Tuesday smashed a 106 off just 84 balls with five sixes to help England post 328 against Ireland. Unfortunately that was not enough as Ireland opener Paul Stirling (142) and captain Andrew Balbirnie (113) struck centuries in reply to help Ireland chase down the highest total by a visiting team in an ODI in England.

This was also the first instance when captains of both sides hit centuries in the same match in an ODI in England.

“Paul Stirling had a day out and he’s the ability to do that,” Morgan told reporters after the match.

“But we play against world class players all the time and you know when you do, you need to take those opportunities because they will hurt you.

“Ireland played really well and thoroughly deserved to win.”

England, however won the series 2-1. They will now take on Pakistan in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Ayodhya Ram temple today
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Ayodhya Ram temple today
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
Live: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
Live: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
At mosque site, a hope for amity
At mosque site, a hope for amity
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In