Eoin Morgan breaks MS Dhoni’s world record in less than half number of matches

cricket

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:31 IST

England captain Eoin Morgan broke India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni’s long-standing international record for most sixes as a captain on Tuesday during the third ODI against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Morgan, who has 328 international sixes to his name, went past Dhoni’s tally of most sixes as a captain when he hit his 212th six.

Dhoni has 211 sixes as captain in 332 matches. Morgan, on the other hand, reached 212 sixes in less than half number of matches (163).

Dhoni, however, is still ahead of Morgan in terms career sixes in all three formats combined. Dhoni has 359 sixex, compared to Morgan’s 328.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE - ‘Even presidents and prime ministers talk about Dhoni’

Australia captain Ricky Ponting is third on the list with 171 sixes as captain followed by New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum who has 170.

Most Sixes in International cricket as Captain:



212* - EOIN MORGAN

211 - MS Dhoni

171 - Ricky Ponting

170 - Brendon McCullum#ENGvIRE — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 4, 2020

Morgan on Tuesday smashed a 106 off just 84 balls with five sixes to help England post 328 against Ireland. Unfortunately that was not enough as Ireland opener Paul Stirling (142) and captain Andrew Balbirnie (113) struck centuries in reply to help Ireland chase down the highest total by a visiting team in an ODI in England.

This was also the first instance when captains of both sides hit centuries in the same match in an ODI in England.

“Paul Stirling had a day out and he’s the ability to do that,” Morgan told reporters after the match.

“But we play against world class players all the time and you know when you do, you need to take those opportunities because they will hurt you.

“Ireland played really well and thoroughly deserved to win.”

England, however won the series 2-1. They will now take on Pakistan in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday.