'Even Hotstar hasn't moved on from India's World Cup final loss': 3rd ODI's streaming services hit during Ahmedabad game

Hotstar, the official streaming platform for the India vs England series, suffered a momentary outage leading up to the toss and then again during the first over of the Indian innings. The third and final ODI of the series is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the same venue where the Indian cricket team endured the daddy of all heartbreaks when they lost the 2023 World Cup final to Australia. Hostar services were affected as India returned to play an ODI at Ahmedabad for the first time since the 2023 World Cup final(Agencies)

This is India's first international at the world's largest cricket stadium since November 19, 2023, and this connection didn't go unnoticed by fans. Although the services were restored quickly, users, miffed with the outage, wondered what went wrong with Hotstar, dishing out some gems in the process. The one that took the cake is a handle that posted, "Even Hotstar hasn't moved on from India's World Cup final loss."

Here are some more posts:

The 2023 World Cup final still hurts for many

It's been more than a year since the World Cup final, but for many, the defeat still stings. India have won a World Cup since – with Rohit leading Indian cricket to its second T20 World Cup win, but for some, the line 'Khada hu aaj bhi wahi' holds true till today. The Indian team, under Rohit, played some of the most magical and outstanding cricket during their 45-day campaign. India was the only team unbeaten in the tournament until the final, laying waste to anyone that came its way. India demolished England, Pakistan, Australia and South Africa in the group stage and even bested their bogey team – New Zealand – twice. But the perfect ending eluded them, as Australia crashed their party in the summit clash.

How India wrapped up the series

India have already claimed the series, having beaten England by 4 wickets each in Nagpur and Ahmedabad. In the series opener, Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana picked up three wickets each to dismiss England for 248, with India successfully chasing down the target inside 40 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel.

Next, in Cuttack, England blasted their way to 304 but were again bowled out inside 50 overs. For India to chase it down and seal the series, it required a special innings, and Rohit decided to take the onus on himself. The Indian captain, struggling for form for the longest time, was back to his belligerent best, smashing 119 off 90 balls to set the platform. India suffered a few blips, losing wickets, but were taken over the line by Axar Patel's unbeaten 41.

Despite being a dead rubber, the Ahmedabad match is paramount. India still have some boxes to tick, such as Virat Kohli's form and preparing the fast bowler that will take Jasprit Bumrah's place in the Playing XI now that the pace spearhead has officially been ruled out of the Champions Trophy.