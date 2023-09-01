'Even if we lose to India...': Ex-Pakistan star's colossal message to Babar Azam before IND vs PAK in Asia Cup

In the opening match of the Asia Cup in Multan, Pakistan asserted their dominance over Nepal, securing a convincing victory by a 238-run margin in Multan. Babar Azam (151), the world's top-ranked batsman, and Iftikhar Ahmed (109*) both impressed with outstanding centuries, propelling Pakistan to a formidable total of 342/6 in 50 overs. The bowlers then continued the onslaught, limiting Nepal to just 104 runs in 23.4 overs. Shadab Khan took 4 wickets for 27, while Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi took 2 each.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and India skipper Rohit Sharma pose with Asia Cup trophy(ACC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the emphatic win against Nepal, Pakistan's attention now turns to their arch-rivals India as the two sides meet in an electrifying Group A clash in Kandy. A win for Babar Azam's men will see them through to the Super Fours stage, while Rohit Sharma's India will be aiming to begin their campaign with a momentum-shifting win.

Pakistan did endure some hiccups early into their innings against Nepal, with openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq being dismissed cheaply. The form of Fakhar remains a primary concern for the men in green; in the recently-concluded ODI series against Afghanistan, Fakhar had registered lowly scores of 2, 30, and 27 as well. However, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that the current Pakistan XI is their “best” among the current lot and gave a rather interesting advice for Babar Azam as the side prepares for the India clash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“See, the current Pakistan XI is well-balanced. You have proper batters and all-rounders in middle-order. You have full-strength in pace and spin attack. You have everything. You should have the same team, this is the best combination. Even if we lose the match against India, you shouldn't be changing the current team. This is the best team we have,” Razzaq said on GEO Super.

Rain threat in India vs Pakistan?

There is a possibility that the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium could be affected by rain. According to various weather forecasts, the situation might worsen on Saturday (September 2), the scheduled date for the match. Weather apps predict a minimum of 91% chance of rain, making it highly improbable for the game to proceed unless an unexpected turn of events occurs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In fact, it also rained briefly during the second game of the Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Thursday. However, the delay consisted of mere minutes as the players were called back before they could even reach the dressing room as it was a passing shower.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON