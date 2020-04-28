e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Even today, the third umpire’s decision baffles me’: Saeed Ajmal on Sachin Tendulkar’s DRS reprieve

‘Even today, the third umpire’s decision baffles me’: Saeed Ajmal on Sachin Tendulkar’s DRS reprieve

Tendulkar, who made crucial 85 runs in the semifinal at Mohali, was on 23 when Gould ruled him out LBW off Ajmal. But third umpire Billy Bowden, after a review, overturned the decision.

cricket Updated: Apr 28, 2020 11:39 IST
PTI
PTI
Karachi
Sachin Tendulkar was saved by a DRS decision
Sachin Tendulkar was saved by a DRS decision(Twitter)
         

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal is still not over the disappointment of missing Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket in the lost 2011 World Cup semifinal against India and is now deriving solace from English umpire Ian Gould’s recent assertion that the iconic batsman was indeed out.

Tendulkar, who made crucial 85 runs in the semifinal at Mohali, was on 23 when Gould ruled him out LBW off Ajmal. But third umpire Billy Bowden, after a review, overturned the decision.

Gould, who served on the ICC’s elite panel of umpires, recently said that he would stands by his decision of giving Tendulkar out.

ALSO READ: ‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz Raja on Umar Akmal, calls for stricter laws

Recalling the incident, Ajmal, now 42, said, “It was straight in front and I was 100 percent sure he was out. Shahid Afridi, Kamran, Wahab and other players asked me was he (Tendulkar) out and I told them he is gone.”He said he was heart-broken after the third umpire ruled Tendulkar not out.

“I never got a chance to bowl to him in a Test so whenever I played against him in white ball cricket I always wanted to do my best.

“More disappointing was that we lost the semifinal and it is obvious that Tendulkar’s 85 runs made all the difference,” he said on a television channel,” he said.

“Even today, the third umpire’s decision baffles me. Maybe luck was with him that day and he went on play such a crucial innings for his team,” said Ajmal who played 35 Tests between 2009 and 2014, taking 178 wickets.

He also took 183 wickets in 113 ODIs and 85 in 64 T20 Internationals.

Ajmal said Gould was upset after his decision was overturned by the third umpire.

The off-spinner’s career, however, came to an unceremonious end after a tour of Bangladesh. His bowling action was reported in 2014 and he could not cope with the subsequent modification and retired in 2017.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
‘Bihar may be a poor state but…’: Nitish Kumar explains his Covid-19 strategy
‘Bihar may be a poor state but…’: Nitish Kumar explains his Covid-19 strategy
‘Can opt to stay home’: Mumbai cops over 55-yrs-old told after 3 die of Covid-19
‘Can opt to stay home’: Mumbai cops over 55-yrs-old told after 3 die of Covid-19
Pentagon releases 3 ‘UFO’ videos officially. Here’s why
Pentagon releases 3 ‘UFO’ videos officially. Here’s why
‘Govt aware of Kim Jong Un’s location’: South Korean minister
‘Govt aware of Kim Jong Un’s location’: South Korean minister
LIVE: Locals in Gujarat’s Surat hurl stones at cops enforcing Covid-19 lockdown
LIVE: Locals in Gujarat’s Surat hurl stones at cops enforcing Covid-19 lockdown
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Ferrari earns as much profit selling one car as Ford does selling 908: Report
Ferrari earns as much profit selling one car as Ford does selling 908: Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news