'Even when he turns 60, Dhoni will hit that ball for a six': Manjrekar slams Unadkat's bowling tactics in 20th over

A crowd-puller despite bidding adieu to international cricket two years ago, MS Dhoni on Thursday rolled back the years by hitting 16 runs off the last four deliveries against Mumbai Indians. The former Chennai Super Kings captain remained unbeaten with 28 off 13 deliveries, steering his side to a last-ball win in an absolute humdinger at the DY Patil Sports Academy. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Jaydev Unadkat, who bowled the last over against Dhoni, bore the brunt against a vintage Dhoni. The first delivery he faced in that over was sent over the long-off ropes for a six and he flicked the next one for a four. The Chennai talisman ran two and hit a four off the final ball to finish it off in style.

Unadkat removed South African Dwaine Pretorius' after he hit a crucial 22 off 14 balls but the left-arm pacer proved ineffective against Dhoni. Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar questioned the bowler's approach against Dhoni and said he was in disbelief watching Unadkat bowling first delivery in the keeper-batter's arc.

“It seems like Jaydev Unadkat has gone to sleep all this while when Dhoni was batting at whatever level. Because this is what Dhoni does. Even at this stage, he has the ability to hit sixes but he doesn't hit every ball for a six. But even if he becomes 60 years old, he will hit you for a six if you bowl there. I was in disbelief when I saw the first ball... normal pace and in the slot where Dhoni likes it,"Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo after the game.

"Jaydev Unadkat has had these types of overs before but I'd a soft corner. But today, forget about what Dhoni did... no bowler would've bowled against him in that slot. He (Unadkat) followed it up with a bouncer with fine leg fielder inside the circle.

"All he (Unadkat) needed was pace off the ball and good length deliveries. Because they (Mumbai Indians) had Unadkat bowling the final over, the match was lost," he added.

While Chennai grabbed two crucial points with the three-wicket win, Mumbai’s seventh straight loss all but ended the team's hopes of reaching the playoffs.