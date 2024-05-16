'Everyone looked flat. This is no time to be flat': Watson's fury at 'captain Sanju Samson' as RR's form goes downhill

Rajasthan Royals slumped to their fourth successive loss on Wednesday, facing a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the already-eliminated Punjab Kings in Guwahati. It was a poor batting effort from the Royals; barring the local lad Riyan Parag (48), no batter impressed as the side was restricted to 144/9 in 20 overs. Despite facing initial hiccups, the Kings chased down the target with 7 balls remaining. Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh (not pictured) during the Indian Premier League (IPL)(AFP)

The Royals were the top-placed team throughout the first half of the season, but as the group stage draws to a close, the side seems to have lost the momentum. Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson didn't mince his words as he lashed out at the side, stating that this is the time in the season when the team should produce clutch performances.

RR are already assured of a playoff spot, but failing to finish in the top two would see them battle in the eliminator. Watson said he was “surprised” by how RR performed in the first half of the season and expressed disappointment over their debacle in the past few games.

“I have been very surprised with how the Rajasthan Royals have taken off. They were flying high with no weaknesses in their team. They were able to just mix and match when they really needed to,” Watson told JioCinema.

"They have certainly lost momentum and tonight, it seemed no one was up for the fight. Sanju Samson is the captain, he's willing everyone to be up for the fight. Avesh Khan, Riyan Parag did a job, but outside of them, everyone looked flat. This is not the time to be flat.

“They need to get a few good performances under them and build their confidence to hit the playoffs flying. They are going in the other direction. For the Rajasthan Royals fans and players, that's not what they want,” said Watson.

Before their loss to Punjab Kings, the Royals faced defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings. If Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Gujarat Titans on Thursday night, the Royals will lose their third spot in the points table.

Playoffs race

In addition to RR and KKR, SRH, CSK, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all in the race for a playoff spot. Additionally, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants also have an outside chance to make it to the playoff stage in the season.