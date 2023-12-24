close_game
News / Cricket / 'Everyone was surprised at their lower pace...': Mitchell Starc's blunt verdict on Pakistan bowlers during 1st Test

'Everyone was surprised at their lower pace...': Mitchell Starc's blunt verdict on Pakistan bowlers during 1st Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 24, 2023 04:57 PM IST

Mitchell Starc spoke rather strongly about Pakistan bowlers' performances during the 1st Test in Perth.

On Sunday, Australia's leading left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc expressed his astonishment at the absence of pace in Pakistan's bowling attack during the first Test, a topic widely discussed in cricket circles. Pakistan faced limitations in assembling a high-quality pace bowling lineup, given Naseem Shah's injury and Haris Rauf's decision not to participate in the Test series. With the lack of experienced options, much of the responsibility fell on Shan Masood's deputy, Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, even he encountered difficulties in generating the desired pace.

Australia's Mitchell Starc (3rd R) reacts after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (L) on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on December 17, 2023(AFP)
Australia's Mitchell Starc (3rd R) reacts after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (L) on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on December 17, 2023

Pakistan faced a heavy 360-run defeat in the Test in Perth and Shan Masood's men faced significant criticism over their lacklustre performances.

"I think everyone was slightly surprised at the lower pace of the Pakistan bowlers, when you're generally used to some guys getting in the 150s [kph]. I don't think that pace is the be all and end all but it certainly plays a part and can help," Starc said, speaking to media as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

In the opening Test, Afridi maintained an average speed of approximately 130 kmph, experiencing a decrease to a maximum of the high 120s in the second innings. Khurram Shahzad adhered to his typical medium pace, and Ameer Jamal occasionally reached the 140 kmph mark.

However, the absence of significant pace might not play a decisive role at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), according to Starc's acknowledgement.

"Case in point, you look at Scotty Boland who can bowl good wheels, but he's not at your top end of pace bowlers. But he generates a lot of sideways movement here in Melbourne, obviously being his home ground. He's done it for a long time and we saw that obviously against England, where every ball he bowled could have been a wicket. So I don't think that pace is the be all and end all. Certainly, for our attack we all complement each other really well by doing things very differently," Starc further said.

The second Test of the three-match series will be played on Tuesday with Australia currently 1-0 up in the series.

