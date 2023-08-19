'Everyone was waiting for this Bumrah': India star on Jasprit's sensational comeback after injury

After remaining in the sideline for almost a year, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah made a superb return to the international stage, taking just two balls to do what he is known for. After getting hit for a boundary in the first ball by Andrew Balbirnie, the pacer beat the former with an inswinging delivery, which knocked the stumps on its way. File photo of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah(Reuters)

Three balls later Bumrah went to pick his second and final wicket of the match as wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker went for the scoop shot but ended up handing a simple catch to Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

Bumrah finished his full quota with impressive figures of 2/24, which featured 16 dot balls, helping India restrict the hosts for 139/7 at The Village in Dublin.

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi at the post-match presentation reckoned everyone was waiting to see this from India's leading pacer having being out of action since 11-month due to a back problem.

"It was his first match after nearly 11 months. First ball he bowled was on the legs but after that the five ball he bowled was so good to see. Everyone was waiting for this Bumrah and it was so good to see him back in his rhythm," said Bishnoi.

"The type of bowler he is, the whole world has seen his bowling. His first delivery didn't work out but the five balls after that, was fun to watch. Everyone was waiting to see this Bumrah, and it was fun to watch him bowl," added Bishnoi, who played an equally important role in restricting the hosts to a modest first innings total.

Bishnoi accounted for the wickets of Ireland skipper Paul Stirling in the final over of the powerplay, and later trapped Mark Adair LBW for run-a-bowl 16. He ended with excellent figures of 2/23.

Chasing a paltry 140 under overcast conditions, India got off to a fluent start with the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (24; 23b) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) putting together 46 runs in 6.2 overs.

However, Craig Young produced a double blow, taking the left-handed duo of Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, who was out for a golden duck.

Gaikwad then kept things under control and watched through the tricky phase, knowing India were well ahead of the DLS par score as rain soon interrupted the proceedings after the powerplays were done. India were then batting at 47/2 in 6.5 overs as umpires decided to call off the game at 6.15pm local time, which saw the visitors win the match by two runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method. India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

