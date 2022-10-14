'What doesn’t make sense is...': Ex-India batter points out major concern for Rohit and Co. after Shami replaces Bumrah

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami has replaced injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in India's star-studded squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 2022 on Friday. Veteran fast bowler Shami is all set to join the Indian camp in Brisbane after pacer Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back injury. Bumrah's replacement Shami has arrived in Australia ahead of India's warm-up matches.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will meet Australia and New Zealand in their upcoming practice matches ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Taking cognisance of BCCI's mega announcement on Friday, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared his views about Shami's inclusion in the World Cup squad. “Shami to replace Bumrah. Makes perfect sense. What doesn’t make sense is the fact that he hasn’t played a single T20i since the last World Cup. And that’s got nothing to do with his fitness. He was always available…,” the former Indian cricketer and full-time cricket pundit said in a tweet.

Pacer Shami has not played a T20I game for almost a year. Shami last played a T20I match for India against Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in 2021. The speed merchant last played an international game for India in July 2022. Shami went wicketless in his last international outing for India against England.

The 32-year-old was earlier named in the three-man list of reserves for the T20 World Cup. The Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer picked up 20 wickets in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The senior pacer has bagged 18 wickets in 17 T20Is for Team India. With Shami being drafted into India's World Cup squad, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as reserve players alongside Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi for the showpiece event.

