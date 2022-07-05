‘Ravi went and spoke to him’: Ex-India coach reveals Shastri's advice to Pant when he ‘needed a rap on his knuckles’

Rishabh Pant has time and again proved his worth with the bat, especially in the red-ball format. Except for New Zealand, the 24-year-old has hit centuries in all the other three SENA countries, making him a very good addition to the Indian side. Be it his knocks in Australia, where he single-handedly drove India to victory at Gabba, or in the ongoing Test against England at Edgbaston, he has emerged to be the gamechanger on most occasions.

In the ongoing match at Edgbaston, Pant smashed a 111-ball 146 in the first inning and followed it up with another half-century in the second as India imposed a challenging 378-run target for the hosts.

However, this was not the case always and Pant has received immense backing from the management. Former India fielding coach R Sridhar recalled a similar episode and revealed how both Pant and Ravi Shastri worked together to extract the best out of the former.

"Rishabh Pant needed a rap on his knuckles early in his career. He was getting out in Test cricket after getting 30-40s. I remember Ravi (Shastri) went and spoke to him 'look you can do all it is fine but you need to be a little patient here. There are six fielders out on the boundary line, why do you need to clear them. Just take singles and let them come up'," the former fielding coach noted during a discussion on Sony Sports Network.

The match saw Pant pile a total of 203 runs in both the innings combined. He also became the first Indian wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to score 50-plus score in both the innings of a Test at this venue.

Dhoni had scored 77 and 74* in a Test back in 2011, which India had lost by an innings and 242 runs.

