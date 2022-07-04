Home / Cricket / Watch: Brendon McCullum's hand gestures from balcony plots Shreyas Iyer's short-ball dismissal in India vs England Test
cricket

Watch: Brendon McCullum's hand gestures from balcony plots Shreyas Iyer's short-ball dismissal in India vs England Test

  • England coach Brendon McCullum knows Shreyas Iyer's weakness first hand and he used it to plot the batter's dismissal during Day 4 of the rescheduled 5th India vs England Test at Birmingham.
Brendon McCullum immediately asked England to pepper Shreyas Iyer with short ball.&nbsp;(Screengrab)
Brendon McCullum immediately asked England to pepper Shreyas Iyer with short ball. (Screengrab)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Not many are aware of Shreyas Iyer's short-ball weakness than England coach Brendon McCullum. It wasn't too long ago that McCullum and Iyer worked together at KKR, where Iyer's vulnerability towards the short-pitched ball was highlighted in the news and exposed by the bowlers. McCullum knew it first hand and he used it to plot Iyer's dismissal during Day 4 of the rescheduled 5th India vs England Test at Birmingham.

Iyer walked out to bat at the fall of India's first wicket in the day. As Cheteshwar Pujara slapped Stuart Broad straight to point for England's first wicket of the day, out walked Iyer. The moment that happened the camera panned towards McCullum in the balcony, who was spotted using a couple of hand gestures, indicating England to use the short-ball tactic against Iyer.

And that is exactly how it turned out. From ball one, England targetted the ribs and chest of Iyer. At least 80 percent of the deliveries bowled to Iyer were short, and instead of ducking or blocking, Iyer decided to go after it and break the shackles. Initially, it seemed to be working as Iyer collected. His first boundary came off a top edge cut to a delivery that was bowled short and wide. Off the bowling of Matthew Potts, Iyer collected two boundaries in three balls.

As the short ball barrage continued, Iyer was really alert to anything that was pitched up, but looked far from convincing against anything that bounced. Off Potts, Iyer tucked a sharp bouncer for four, but perished the next ball trying to play the pull. Just the ball before, the fielder was placed at mid wickets, and as the ball climbed on to Iyer, he did not connect it well and failed to keep it down as James Anderson completed his 100th catch in Test matches.

Iyer's was one of the four Indian wickets to fall in the first session on Day 1. India lost Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and also Shardul Thakur, but managed to score 106 runs and reached 229/7 at lunch with a lead of 361 runs over England.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
brendon mccullum shreyas iyer india vs england + 1 more
brendon mccullum shreyas iyer india vs england
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out