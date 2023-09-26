News / Cricket / 'Unlikely any team will be even near India': Ex-Pakistan skipper's Vaughan-esque prediction on Rohit and Co. for WC

'Unlikely any team will be even near India': Ex-Pakistan skipper's Vaughan-esque prediction on Rohit and Co. for WC

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Sep 26, 2023 10:41 PM IST

The former Pakistan has claimed that Rohit Sharma and Co. are the team to beat at the ICC World Cup.

Despite missing the services of superstars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, India demolished the Australian bowling attack in the series decider at Indore. While opener Shubman Gill continued his sublime run, a morale-boosting century from Shreyas Iyer powered Rohit-less Team India to a massive win over the five-time world champions at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (C) shakes hands with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) during the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 match(AFP)
With India registering a massive 399/5 total against Australia in the 2nd ODI, former England skipper Michael Vaughan fired a huge warning to teams who are set to enter the World Cup as strong title contenders. The former England cricketer was convinced that whoever gets the better of Rohit and Co. in the World Cup will lift the famous trophy in India. "It’s quite clear to me .. Whoever beats #India will win the WC.. #INDvAUS .. India’s batting line up on Indian pitches is ridiculous .. Plus they have all the bowling options covered .. it’s the only the pressure of the burden that could stop them," Vaughan said.

ALSO READ: 'Some players have personal problems, others sick': Rohit Sharma's 'uncertainty' over India XI for 3rd Australia ODI

'India are the best team'

Speaking ahead of the upcoming 3rd ODI between India and Australia, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has also seconded the same and opined that the team, who beats Rohit's men will win the World Cup. "India are the only one in world cricket to have this ultimate rise. Everyone is talking about four teams to watch out for in the upcoming World Cup. However, what I believe is that the team that beats India will win the World Cup. India are the best team. Their batting is complete, and their bowling is most suitable to these conditions. Unless they themselves make mistakes, it is unlikely that any team will be even near them," Butt said on YouTube.

'India have improved significantly'

Former world champions India became the No.1 ODI-ranked team after defeating Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series. India replaced arch-rivals Pakistan to take the top spot in the ICC rankings. Interestingly, India are heading to the World Cup as the No.1 side across all formats. The Men In Blue had earlier sealed the top spot in Test and T20Is.

"India have improved significantly over the past few years. The fitness levels of these players are far better than what we say 15 years back. Similarly, the fielding standards have also improved. From infrastructure to commentators to experts to their kit, everything related to cricket in India is top-notch," the ex-Pakistan skipper added.

