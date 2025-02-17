Ex-Australia captain makes bold ‘Rohit Sharma’ prediction for Champions Trophy: ‘He's back in form'

Rohit Sharma roared back in form in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against England. The 37-year-old scored a century in the second ODI. The pressure was mounting on the Indian captain after a disastrous Test series against Australia. However, Rohit showed his class to register the three-figure score. Michael Clarke has made a bold ‘Rohit Sharma’ prediction for the upcoming Champions Trophy. (PTI)

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has now backed Rohit Sharma to emerge as the leading run-scorer in the upcoming Champions Trophy, which begins February 19 in Karachi.

India are in Group A alongside hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma and co begin their campaign on February 20 in Dubai against Bangladesh.

“Well, I am saying India is going to win (Champions Trophy). I am going to go with their captain, who’s back in form. I am going to say Rohit Sharma—leading run scorer in the tournament," Clarke said on the latest episode of Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

“It’s good to see him making runs again. I think India need him for sure,” he added.

Rohit Sharma registered two below-par scores in the three-match ODI series against England. However, his century was the highlight of the series, which India won 3-0.

‘Jofra will be leading wicket-taker’

Michael Clarke also believes that Jofra Archer will be the leading wicket-taker in the series. However, he reckons that England will not do that well in the Champions Trophy.

For the uninitiated, England are in Group A alongside Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan.

“I want to go with Jofra Archer—leading wicket-taker. I know England; I am not expecting them to do that well, but I think he’s a superstar. I think Jofra is going to be really hard to play. So, I am going to have him as my leading wicket-taker," said Clarke.

The 2015 World Cup-winning captain also picked Travis Head as Player of the Tournament. However, he also feels that Australia will make the final, but will end up missing out on the title.

“I am going to go with Travis Head (for Player of the Tournament). Travis Head has been in terrific form. His IPL form was phenomenal. Australian Test summer form phenomenal. He has had a bit of a break in Sri Lanka. He is ready to go again. So, I am going to say Travis Head Player of the Tournament even though I think Australia might lose the final," said Clarke.