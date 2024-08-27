Ex-India cricketer, who played with Ganguly, Dravid, Sehwag and vanished after 2 ODIs, now works at SBI: 'I was defamed'

The period of late 1990s and early 2000s was a strange period in Indian cricket. As the team slowly clawed its way out of the infamous match-fixing scandal, with bans served to Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja, newly-appointed captain Sourav Ganguly and the Indian team needed new superstars. They found quite a few, as the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan reached legendary statuses by the time they retired, but it was also a time when several cricketers were tried and tested, only never to play for India again. Names such as Tinu Yohannan, Iqbal Abdullah, Ajay Ratra, SS Das, Deep Dasgupta… all played a handful of games before getting dropped, and never returned. Among these players was another name that got lost in the annals of Indian cricket – Gyanendra Pandey. From L to R: Mohammad Kaif, Jai Prakash Yadav, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh with the 2002 Champions trophy.(Getty)

A left-arm spinner and a capable batter, Pandey became a prominent figure for Uttar Pradesh in the Indian domestic circuit, picking up 254 wickets from 199 games spread across First-Class and List A cricket. In fact, in 97 Ranji Trophy matches, Pandey scored 4425 runs and took 148 wickets. After two seasons of scoring more than 400 runs, Pandey entered the national fray, making his India debut in the 1999 Pepsi Cup tri-series featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pandey shared the dressing room with behemoths Rahul Dravid, Ganguly, Azharuddin and Sehwag – who also made his debut in that series.

Unfortunately, Pandey's career could not take off, and ended abruptly after just two ODIs. He went back to playing for Uttar Pradesh and continued for another 6 years before announcing his retirement. Today, working as a PR agent with State Bank of India, Pandey opened up on not getting a longer rope with the Indian team.

"In 1997, I had put up a good performance. In the Duleep Trophy final, I scored 44 runs and took three wickets. I had an extraordinary outing in the Deodhar Trophy. The North Zone featured Vikram Rathour, Virender Sehwag and Navjot Sidhu. I took five wickets and scored an unbeaten 23. Against West Zone, I scored 89 not out and took 2-3 wickets against East Zone. Against South Zone, scored 28 or 30 not out and 2-3 wickets," Pandey told The Lallantop in an interview.

"In the Challenger Trophy, I dismissed Robin Singh and Amay Khurasiya. For India A, I took two wickets for 26 runs and then got an India call-up. That was in the year 1999."

Did former BCCI secretary bad-mouthed Gyanendra Pandey?

In the 1999 Test series between India and New Zealand, Pandey once again came close to playing for the national team, but as the Lallantop anchor claimed, Jaywant Lele, the then-BCCI secretary, did not approve of the all-rounder's selection. Lele's words, quoting the anchor were 'If Kumble has asked for a break, why not go for Sunil Joshi?' Such a strong-worded opinion from a BCCI official could well have shut the doors on Pandey once and for all.

"Mr. Lele should have thought about what he said. He should have seen my performance. He was an umpire as well. I get it; it was my fault. I didn't know the tricks; didn't understand how these thing work. I couldn't handle it and hence, got defamed. Even the media did not print my side of the story. No one came to ask me anything. They only contacted the top brass," he mentioned.

As part of working in SBI, Pandey admitted that he and his team have received jokes about the bank chain, but they don't read much into it. "We do get them a lot. But it's fine," he said.