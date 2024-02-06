Fabian Allen attacked and robbed at gunpoint outside team hotel in SA20: Report

In a shocking incident, West Indies cricketer Fabian Allen was reportedly attacked and robbed at gunpoint outside the Paarl Royals team hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa. The incident took place on the sidelines of the SA20, leaving the 28-year-old allrounder shaken. West Indies cricketer Fabian Allen(ANI)

Armed with a gun, the assailants confronted Allen in the vicinity of the Sandton Sun Hotel, reported Cricbuzz. They forcefully took his phone, personal belongings, and a bag but thankfully, no further damage was done.

A Cricket West Indies official said contact was established with Allen and he is fine.

"Our head coach Andre Coley, also hailing from Jamaica, reached out to Fabian. Contact was successfully established through Obed McCoy (another West Indies international). He is fine. CSA (Cricket South Africa) and his team, Paarl Royals, could share more details if there are any," a top CWI official told Cricbuzz.

The report further added that no official from Paarl Royals was available to give more details.

This has rightfully sparked concerns regarding the safety of players involved in the SA20.