Fabian Allen is 'safe after isolated incident': Paarl Royals confirm gunpoint mugging in Johannesburg

West Indian international cricketer Fabian Allen was mugged at gunpoint in Johannesburg. The 28-year-old all-rounder was there to compete in the ongoing 2024 edition of the SA20 League for his franchise Paarl Royals, who later released a statement saying that Allen is "safe" following the "isolated incident". Fabian Allen was mugged at gunpoint in Johannesburg

Allen fell victim to the distressing incident right outside his team hotel on January 25. Paarl Royals confirmed that the cricketer is all set to be part of the team's Eliminator match against Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday.

"...Paarl Royals would like to state that the West Indian all-rounder is safe, and enjoying his time at the SA20 as he, along with his teammates and support staff, prepares for the all-important Eliminator on Wednesday," the franchise said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The franchise works closely with the league to ensure the safety and well-being of its players and staff, while also allowing them to have free personal time as well.

"Following the incident, the player was provided with the necessary support by the franchise and the league, and was keen to continue his participation at the SA20, and has since been available for selection (twice also featuring in the playing XI for the Royals)," it added.

The organisers of SA20 also asserted commitment towards the safety and security of every player and staff members involved.

"The league places utmost importance on ensuring the safety and security of every individual associated with the seamless operation of the league. Our commitment to safeguarding the well being of everyone involved is unwavering," a source close to the league told PTI.

Allen has so far scored 38 runs in six innings while picking two wickets for Paarl Royals, who finished third in the points table, with 22 points from five wins in 10 games. It has been an improved show from the franchise, who finished fourth in the table last edition with four wins in 10 matches, before losing in the first semifinal.

Paarl Royals head into the Eliminator tie on the back of a poor run of four consecutive losses on the trot. Their last win came on January 24, against Joburg Super Kings. In fact, the Royals won both their matches against Super Kings in the league stage.