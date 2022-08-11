Faf du Plessis and Chennai Super Kings reunite but in a different league

One of the most loyal and powerful custodian Faf du Plessis was not retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The franchise then failed to rope in the former South Africa captain during the auction, as Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for a whopping ₹7 crore.

However, if reports are to be believed the two parties have reunited and Faf will be seen rendering his services for Johannesburg Super Kings in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) league. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Chennai Super Kings management, who owns the Johannesburg franchise, has roped in the former South African batter as a marquee signing for the domestic league, which is scheduled to kick-off at the start of 2023. The report also mentioned that August 10 was the final day to directly acquire the players for the six-team tournament.

Du Plessis was part of the CSK franchise for almost a decade (2011 to 2021), barring 2016 and 2017, when the franchise were suspended.

All the six franchises were asked to send a list of five players under the league guidelines, which stated that a franchises have to pick one South African, three foreigners but not more than two from the same nation and one uncapped cricketer.

The report further mentioned that Moeen Ali too has been roped in by the Super Kings management.

As per the report, the Pretoria and Port Elizabeth franchises, which are owned by the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, have kept their respective Proteas stars Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram.

Rajasthan Royals, who have Paarl as their base, retained Jos Buttler, while Lucknow Super Giants management, who own the Durban franchise, retained wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock.

Mumbai Indians, who have kept their team name as MI Cape Town, signed Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan.

