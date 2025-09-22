Fakhar Zaman dismissal sparks controversy as Sanju Samson’s catch raises eyebrows – What ICC rules really say

India outclassed Pakistan once again in the Asia Cup on Sunday, winning by a thumping 6-wicket margin. However, all eyes were on Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal, which sparked debates and became the highlight of post-match discussions. Several former Pakistan cricketers suggested that it should have been given not out, claiming that the catch Sanju Samson grabbed wasn't clean. Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal stirs debate after Sanju Samson’s catch draws attention.(PTI and X Image)

It was the third ball of the third over when Fakhar edged Hardik Pandya's delivery behind the stumps, where Samson grabbed the catch. The on-field umpire referred the decision upstairs, where the replay slowed down and images were frozen as the ball stayed low. Samson had his gloves on the ground, lunging forward with his left knee touching the turf. After checking a couple of angles, the TV umpire gave Fakhar out, which didn't go well with the batter, who looked disappointed by the decision while taking the long walk back towards the pavilion.

With the soft signal from the on-field umpire getting scrapped since June 1, 2023, there was no need for it when the Fakhar's decision was referred to upstairs.

Meanwhile, the law 31.6 - Consultation by umpires suggests that, "Each umpire shall answer appeals on matters within his/her own jurisdiction. If an umpire is doubtful about any point that the other umpire may have been in a better position to see, he/she shall consult the latter on this point of fact and shall then give the decision. If, after consultation, there is still doubt remaining, the decision shall be Not out."

It was indeed a tough call for the umpire, but a fair one according to the rules.

The MCC Laws of Cricket state in 33.2.2.1 that "the ball is considered held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding it touches the ground, is hugged to the body, lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or becomes accidentally trapped in a fielder’s clothing."

A close-up clip circulating on social media shows Samson clearly securing the ball with his gloved fingers underneath it as he completes the catch.

“Looked like it bounced before the keeper”: Agha on Fakhar's dismissal

Meanwhile, after the match, Agha disagreed with the decision, though he admitted that he might be wrong also.

"Umpires can make mistakes," he said. "But it did look like it bounced ahead of the keeper to me. I might be wrong. The way [Fakhar] was batting, if he had batted through the powerplay, we would probably have scored 190. But those are calls for umpires to make. To me, it looked like it bounced before the keeper. I might be mistaken, but so might be the umpire," Agha said.