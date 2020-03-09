Fakhar Zaman reveals India fast bowler whom he loves to bat against

cricket

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:16 IST

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman, who is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 edition, was asked about the international bowlers that he loves to bat against and among the names, there was India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Zaman also took the names of England pacer Jofra Archer and experienced Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc. The left-handed batsman described it as a ‘different experience’ while facing these fast bowlers and also added that he likes to face spinners as most wickets are really flat.

“All bowlers are good in international cricket. All of them are tough to face. I personally like Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah. Mitchell Starc is another bowler that I enjoy facing. They are the kind of bowlers who are different from everyone else. When you face them, it is a different experience. I have enjoyed facing a lot of bowlers especially spinners because the wickets used in international cricket are very flat. The ball doesn’t turn too much because of that.” Zaman was quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

READ: ‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib AKhtar has lashed out Zaman for being reckless and for not putting his hand up and performing for his side in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

These comments were made after Zaman, who is playing for the Lahore Qalandars, has struggled to hit any form in the competition. The left-hander has scored 74 runs in three games at an average of 24.66 and a strike-rate of 125.42.

“The person who doesn’t have a brain is Fakhar Zaman. When you have one player [Chris Lynn] who is already playing fast, then Fakhar needs to understand that he can slow down a bit,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Chris Lynn is not some Viv Richards. Lynn plays well where there is equal bounce like Australia. He is good aggressive player, but you need just one aggressive player like that.

READ: Aakash Chopra shuts down Pak user for mocking Indian team after final loss

“Qalandars batting line-up is made up of similar kind of batsmen who just believes in senseless hitting. You can play aggressively and take chances in the powerplay, but in the next 14 overs you need to know how to anchor the innings, take quick singles and then finish well.”